Panasonic TH-85VX200 review

Bigger is better where 3D is concerned and they don't come any larger than the 85-inch Panasonic TH-85VX200. You could, of course achieve an even bigger picture with a 3D projector, but you'll need to find a way of bringing about near-total darkness in order to reap the benefit. No such room control is necessary with this plasma.

The only thing about the TH-85VX200 more mammoth than its screen is its price, which equates to the sort of deposit you'd need for a £200,000 house.

Despite that, the TH-85VX200 isn't even a telly: it's just a tuner-free screen. With all this in mind, it's not surprising to find the display shipping via Panasonic's 'Pro' division (check awe-europe.com/dealers) rather than the consumer channel responsible for the brand's Viera 3D TVs.

That the TH-85VX200 is one of Panasonic's Pro screens bodes rather well; experience of previous pro models suggests that they sometimes get additional compromise-free technology that improves picture quality even beyond Panasonic's acclaimed consumer plasma TVs.

If you can't run to the TH-85VX200's colossal price and size, the 65-inch TX-P65VT20B can be yours for around £5k, complete with integrated Freeview and Freesat HD tuners. Clearly this is a significant saving in itself, but if you step down further to the 50, 46 and 42-inch VT20s, prices become aggressive, with even the most expensive TX-P50VT20B only setting you back around £1,500.

It isn't about the money. With the TH-85VX200, though: for anyone who can even dream of owning one, it's all about the sheer, unadulterated size and status of the thing.