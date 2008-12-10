Logitech Squeezebox Boom review

The original Squeezebox, and subsequent Squeezebox Duet, need to be plugged into an amplifier or hi-fi to work.

However, Logitech's latest in its line of wi-fi -enabled music streamers exploits the company's proficiency in iPod docks to offer streaming and speakers in one tight package.

Looking like a radio alarm clock, partly because it is one, the Squeezebox Boom features 30W of on-board amplification, and two 0.75in tweeters, matched with two 3in woofers.

It's certainly enough power to bark out any MP3s you happen to have on your network. And it's capable of streaming internet radio, to boot.

Highs

Big and beefy in form factor and audio performance. Even if your music files aren't lossless, the Boom makes a decent job of fleshing them out. And the bass control is impressive.

Compatibility is great. There are decoders for MP3, AAC, WMA, Ogg, FLAC, Apple lossless, WMA lossless, WAV and AIFF formats. And the Boom can import and access your iTunes library.

It's a doddle to set-up, as long as your in-home 802.11b/g signal is strong enough.

Lows

Unfortunately, as you must install the included SqueezeNetwork and SqueezeCenter software on a PC or Apple Mac, you cannot stream content directly from a NAS box. You have to use a separate computer as a bridge device instead