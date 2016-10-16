Gone but not forgotten: a little part of the Note 7 lives on in the Galaxy S7

The great Galaxy Note 7 may have gone up in smoke, but Samsung is treating owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge (some of whom may have been given one of the flagships as a Note 7 replacement) to a few of the larger phone's features.

The latest software pushed to the S7 and S7 Edge adds an extra level of customisation to the always-on display screen - something that was available on the Note 7.

Users are reporting that there are some broken features, and there's no S Pen support, but this seems to be a fairly faithful port of the OS that was running on Samsung's ill-fated phablet, a least as far as the always-on display goes. Presumably a few of the bugs will be tidied up further down the line.

Rest in pieces, Note 7

It makes a lot of sense for Samsung to bring as many of the Note 7's features over as it can - after all, shoppers in the market for a high-end smartphone from the South Korean company only have the S7 and S7 Edge to pick from for the time being.

As you might expect, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is already in the works , but it's going to be a while before that sees the light of day - the latest speculation puts the launch date at the end of February or thereabouts.