You can already save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

For any Aussies who’re looking to pre-order Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy Note 8 , eBay has one helluva bargain going on right now. A coupon code knocks a neat 20% off the yet-to-be released handset, reducing the price down from $1,499 to just $1,199.20.

To get the discount, you’ll need to head to BuyMobileAU’s eBay store and enter the coupon code PRESENT at the checkout. You’d better hurry though, as the sale ends August 30 or when stock runs out.

This handset doesn’t appear to be a grey-import either, so it should play nice with all major Australian networks too; in the product description, BuyMobileAU specifically states that the handset is “ Australian Stock 4G LTE ”.