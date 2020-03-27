Xiaomi Mi 10 release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi 10 phones are here, with a global launch event on March 27 setting the stage for the new range of flagship Xiaomi phones to take on the world.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 range, consisting of the base phone and Mi 10 Pro, were set to be launched at annual tech event MWC in February but that event was called off over Covid-19 concerns. The handsets launched on February 13 in China launch, and on March 27 details for a worldwide release were unveiled.

The phones, successors to the Xiaomi Mi 9 from 2019, bring premium features to a mid-range price so if the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra seems a little too pricey for you, you can get lots of its features on a budget here instead.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, stocks are limited at the moment. So before we get the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in for a review, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming phones so you can decide if it’s worth waiting for or not.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest Xiaomi flagship

The latest Xiaomi flagship When is it out? We don't know yet

We don't know yet How much will it cost? £699 (roughly $820, AU$1,390) for the most affordable version of the Xiaomi Mi 10

We don't yet know when the Xiaomi Mi 10 will become available to buy, but that will likely be announced very soon.

We also don't know the price just yet, but like the release date, that information can't stay secret for long.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 design and display

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro look very similar, with screens that curve at the edges and that are broken up by punch-hole cut-out cameras in the top left of the display.

On the back there's a camera bump in the top left corner, although the lenses spill off the bump and onto the flat of the body. Each phone has a wide range of colors available, judging by marketing material.

The display could impress many people. Both phones have a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen with HDR10+, and they both also support a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, to make content and motion look a bit smoother.

We'll have to test the screen when we get our hands on these devices, but it seems pretty decent on paper.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera

One of the most important features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is the 108MP main camera on both, seen previously on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which should take fantastic pictures, and supports 8K video recording like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The other cameras on each are different, though.

On the Xiaomi Mi 10, there's a 13MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro snapper, and 2MP depth sensor. These specs seem rather middling, but we'll have to test out the phone before making a definitive statement on it.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a 20MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses. One of these is 8MP and supports 10x hybrid zoom, and the other is 12MP with 2x optical zoom, which is used for portrait mode. This combo was present in the Mi Note 10 and we were fans there, although that device also had a macro lens.

Both phones have 20MP front-facing cameras too, which is a pretty decent resolution for the selfie snapper, though we've seen better.

Camera specs for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (L) and Mi 10 (R) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 features and specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both run on the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, so when the phones release in China they'll be the second (and third) phones in the world available with it after the ZTE Axon 10S Pro. That chipset has an adjacent 5G modem, and it seems that both of the Xiaomi phones will be 5G phones as a result.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi Mi 10 actually has the larger power pack, with a 4,780mAh capacity, slightly over the Mi 10 Pro with 4,500mAh, so the Mi 10 will likely last a bit longer.

The charging speeds are a bit better on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro though, as this has 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, which lets you use the device as a wireless power mat for other devices. The Mi 10 has these same stats except the standard charging is only 30W.

For memory, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has 128GB and 256GB storage space options available, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The Mi 10 Pro has the same RAM but bumps space up to 256GB and 512GB options.