Wearable tech wars: Twitter founder backs iWatch over Google Glass

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey isn't sold on Google Glass, saying that he sees the immediate future of wearable tech in wrist-wraps like the oft-rumoured Apple iWatch.

Speaking to the New York Times at a grilled cheese shop in New York, Dorsey may have been showing off some new iPad payment software but he was talking tech.

When asked if he'd looked into bringing Square, his mobile payments application, to Google Glass, Dorsey said, "I don't think glasses are the answer.

"I think it might be a 10-year answer, but not in the next five years. Maybe if they're in sunglasses or what not.

"Glasses are very compelling and I think it's an amazing technology, but I just can't imagine my mom wearing them right now. What is the value of Glass?"

Watch this

Scoble will be so disappointed. But it's not all doom and gloom from the Dorsey camp: he's much more upbeat on smart wrist-adornments.

"I think the movement you see around Fitbit, Up and FuelBand, that seems to be the next step in wearable. So something on the wrist that feels natural, almost feels a bit like jewelry."

Quite sensibly, the NYT pointed out that it sounds as though Dorsey is into the idea of an Apple iWatch - to which he laughed and said, "I don't know, I think there's a lot going on. The Pebble watch I think is pretty compelling as well."