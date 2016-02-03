These hack-proof chips might actually keep your credit card information safe

MIT researchers and semiconductor company Texas Instruments say their new radio-frequency (RFID) chips are hack-proof and could keep your credit cards safer.

RFID chips, which can be found in credit cards and security badges, can become vulnerable through what MIT calls "side-channel attacks," which use fluctuations in a power source to attack the chip.

This could potentially, though with some difficulty, occur when you use a contactless payment option when paying with your credit card.

MIT's researchers have come up with two solutions to this power-based side-channel attack, including an on-board power supply that has a connection with the chip circuitry that's "virtually impossible to cut" and by using a set of "'non-volatile memory cells that can store whatever data the chip is working on when it begins to lose power."

This, MIT says, will ensure that those power-glitch attacks won't happen, making the new chips hack-proof.

Of course, now that MIT has called its RFID chip technology hack-proof, there are likely to be those who try and hack the new tech.

The chips are still in development, but with the growing prevalence of chip readers, a safety measure like this could better protect customer data. Let's hope MIT's chips - or something similar - are put into circulation soon.