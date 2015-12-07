New Star Wars clip finally shows Lupita Nyong'o's character

With Star Wars: The Force Awakens hitting theaters worldwide in less than two week, the hype machine is in full swing, and this weekend has brought us new clips, promos and featurettes.

Most interestingly, we get one of our very first on screen looks at Lupita Nyong'o's completely CGI character, Maz Kanata, in a promo clip from Disney channel Disney XD.

So far, we've only seen Maz Kanata in images, like the official Star Wars poster, and this clip doesn't really reveal too much either about the mysterious character either.

But if you look very (very) carefully, you'll see Maz at about the 15 second mark (for all of just one second), but you'll also see some new footage of Carrie Fisher's General Leia and Daisy Ridley's Rey.

The official Star Wars YouTube channel also put up a featurette from Brazil's Comic Con, with a focus on newcomers Daisy Ridely, John Boyega and even director JJ Abrams talking about their experiences coming to Star Wars as fans.

We also get a good look at the scale of some of the sets and props as well. You can check it out below.

Scavenger Rey gets more of a focused look in another featurette as well, with the clip also revealing part of a conversation between Rey and the new droid BB-8.

The final video is an international TV spot, introduced by Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe. The clip itself shows more of Finn fighting with the Resistance, as well as taking on the Millennium Falcon's gunner's seat.

While none of these clips reveal too much about the plot, we do get a better look at what we can expect - and so far, we're not disappointed.

And with less than two more weeks until opening day for The Force Awaken - Decemeber 18 - we'll be keeping an eye out for any new details.

Via Polygon