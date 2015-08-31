Listen to the retro sounds that defined the 80s and 90s

It's a sad day when you realise that you'll never hear the sound of a dial-up modem again. That digital crunching noise that seared phone lines around the world as people connected to this thing of wonder -the Internet - for the first time.

It's also a sad day when you realise there's a whole generation of kids being born who will never know sounds that represented such a simpler time.

Back then, we had to have patience, maybe go away and make cups of tea as our internet connection established, yelling when someone would pick up the phone and try and make a call, disconnecting us from our MUD game. Remembering the abject joy when our favourite games console loaded up, eventually, without demanding we download a two-hour update before we're allowed to play anything.

There are many sounds that we associate with those simpler times. Here are some of our favourites.