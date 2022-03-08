Wordle hints #262: top tips to find today's Wordle answer

Audio player loading…

Wordle, your favorite daily word-guessing game, is a solitary exercise, but it doesn't have to be. You can do it with us and our Wordle hints, which should make solving the daily brain-frustrater all the more palatable.

We won't give you the answer right upfront, of course. Instead, we'll walk you through our solution with key tips to solving it on your own along the way.

Get ready to solve Wordle #262 together with everything you need to shake you out of that letter-based fug.

A couple of quick reminders about how Wordle, which is owned by The New York Times, works. The game asks you to guess a five-letter word in six tries. Correct letter guesses appear as orange. Correct letters in their correct spot appear as green. Unless you play in "Hard Mode," you don't have to use guessed letters in subsequent attempts.

If you don't need tips, you can jump directly to today's Wordle answer.

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to know today’s Wordle answer, STOP READING IMMEDIATELY.

Tip: More letters in a single word

Never start Wordle with a double-letter word (more on that here: How to win at Wordle. ). Even if you had a dream telling you the correct answer is "FOOLS," don't do it.

First, it's rare to guess the word on the first try (too many options), and second, you can't afford to give up valuable letter real estate. A word like "GRAND," gives you five letter options.

Tip: Vowels and Consonants

Virtually all words have a mix of vowels, "AEIOU and sometimes Y" and consonants (all the other letters). A lot of words start with consonants like "G" but not all. Do you best, though, to mix it up. We suggest a minimum of two vowels in your first guess, but also encourage going with your first best word guess, which might only have one.

Tip: Don't panic

Zero right letters is not cause for panic. Remember, you've now ruled out five letters, three of which are key consonants. The answer possibilities have just narrowed significantly.

Tip: Always be ready with a new word

There are two moments in Wordle when it's time to consider a completely new word. The first is when you get zero letters right and the second is when you decide you need to collect more correct letters (or rule more out) to get much closer to the Wordle solution.

Tip: Don't reuse dead letters

Conjure all the letter combinations you can think of, but whatever you do, do not reuse one of those dismissed letters. You need a new word, preferably one with a nice mix of consonants and vowels from the remaining letter list.

Tip: Look for common letter combination

While we have no correct letters to choose from, the remainders are quite useful. Having "TH" opens a few tantalizing Wordle possibilities: "THEME" and "THOSE." Just remember the loss of an "A" also cuts away far more possible words. Always focus on what you have.

Tip: When it's early, take the leap

Getting Wordle in two guesses will always be more a product of luck than skill. Do not waste more than a few minutes trying to guess the exact right Wordle answer. Step two is almost always a building block and should position you to guess in three - if you're lucky.

Tip: Really pay attention to what you have

The odds are that the second guess will give your at least two letters (or three, as you see here) to play with. Your third guess is not the place to rush it.

Tip: It really does matter where letters don't belong

The great thing about Wordle is that it really is telling you something when you get it wrong. An orange letter is both the right letter, but it's also telling you that it belongs anywhere but that space. Subsequent guesses about placement will give you more insight. Knowing where things don't belong is more than half the Wordle battle.

Tip: It's okay to double up in three

There have been many double letter word answers in Wordle, and in the third guess, trying a double letter is a worthwhile risk.

It's also a calculated one because letters and positions that have been excluded narrow the possibilities. In this case, the "T" can no longer sit at the front of the word. We know "S" is in there and it's a fairly common start letter. We've also lost the vowels "A" and "O," which again tightens the focus on E.

Tip: Don't forget common letter combinations

We talked about "TH" above, which we lost when "H" was moved off the board. There's still an "E" and an "I." These two letters which often appear as "IE" but not always, could sit in the middle of your word. Try out the combinations in your head.

Tip: Always make progress

Do your best to build on successes and let letter failures guide you as well. Starting over after three guesses is almost never the way to go.

Tip: Three or more correct letters means you solve offline, first

Three correct Wordle letters in the right place is your golden opportunity to solve in four. Never rush to answer. Try letter combinations in your head and on the board. Just don't hit enter until you are at least 90% certain.

Tip: Embrace the educated guess

It's always worth going through all your remaining letters to ensure they cannot fit in your open spaces. There are often two or more viable Wordle answers. In this case, because we still have "L" and "W" to choose from, "SWEEP" or "SLEEP" would work.

The choice between the two words is difficult. Going with our gut, says, "SLEEP."

Tip: Pay attention

A dumb mistake, like missing the fact that the "P" is out and the "T" is in can cost you a turn and lead you to incorrect guess.

[Author's note: This was totally done to show you a worst-case scenario. You're welcome.]

Tip: Go with the obvious

The options here are limited to, essentially "SKEET" and "SWEET." They both real and viable words, but "SKEET" is less common (how many people still skeet shoot?) and, well, we all know "sweet."

Tip: No one celebrates a "solved in five"

Take the win, but perhaps don't share it.