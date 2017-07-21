Will Smith's Netflix film Bright gets a totally orc-some new trailer

It's San Diego Comic Con time again, meaning we can expect to see a number of new trailers for sci-fi, fantasy and comic book movies released throughout the week. While that scene is normally dominated by big studios like Disney and Warner Bros., the streaming service Netflix has its thrown its own geek-friendly trailer into the mix for its new original film Bright.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Fury), Bright imagines a world in which humans and fantasy creatures, such as orcs, elves and fairies, co-exist in a modern day setting.

Based on the trailer, Bright looks like a mash-up of Ayer's own gritty Los Angeles-set cop films (including End of Watch and Training Day) and the futuristic fantasy RPG property Shadowrun (with a bit of Alien Nation thrown in for good measure).

Imp-ly irresistable

The film stars Will Smith as a cop who's partnered with a shotgun-toting orc played by Joel Edgerton. The pair's world is thrown into chaos when a magic wand is discovered in downtown Los Angeles. Written by Max Landis (Chronicle), the film also stars Noomi Rapace and Edgar Ramirez.

Picked up as part of huge $90 million deal, Bright demonstrates Netflix's commitment to bringing blockbuster-style content to its streaming service on a global scale. That Netflix is willing to forego the usual theatrical route and release the film directly to its streaming platform shows that it's very serious about shaking up the future of film distribution.

Expected to arrive on Netflix in 4K and HDR, Bright will be released worldwide on December 22, 2017. You can check out the new trailer below.