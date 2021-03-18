Where to watch The Flight Attendant: stream every season online

An original series from HBO Max , The Flight Attendant is hands down one of 2020’s best TV shows. This miniseries was set to be aired for a single season, but after receiving high viewership and incredible reviews, it was renewed for a second season. Get caught up and find out how to watch The Flight Attendant where you are right here.

The Flight Attendant follows Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic air hostess, who wakes up next to a dead body after a one-night stand. Instead of calling the police, she cleans up the crime scene and tries to pretend as though nothing happened. Soon, as expected, she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation. But that’s not all. Amidst dealing with these complicated external situations, she also has to battle her inner demons.

As serious as the premise may seem, the show masterfully blends suspense, comedy, and elements of mental illness to create a unique viewing experience. Hard to comprehend how such themes can work together? You’ll have to watch The Flight Attendant to find out.

The show received a Golden Globe nomination for the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Not to mention Kaley Cuoco’s stunning performance, which won her a Golden Globe nomination, her first.

Since it’s an original series from HBO Max, the streaming platform is an obvious place to watch The Flight Attendant. However, there are a few other platforms where you can stream the show, and we’ll be taking you through that in this article.

How to watch The Flight Attendant online in the US

The Flight Attendant is available exclusively on HBO Max in the US. A subscription will set you back $14.99 per month and offers access to a tremendous catalog of films and shows, like Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Deadwood, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. What’s even more exciting is that all titles from Warner Bros. Pictures will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days after they have premiered. This means you can catch film premieres without going to the movie theaters. HBO Max is available across many devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, PS4, PS5, Apple iOS devices, and Android phones and tablets.

How to watch The Flight Attendant online: stream every episode in the UK

The Flight Attendant is currently not available in the UK. However, the show is set to air from March 19, 2021, on Sky One and Now TV. A basic Sky TV subscription will need you to chip in £24 a month for 18 months (plus setup charges that can go up to £49). Now TV’s monthly subscription is £9.99, and it comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to stream The Flight Attendant and watch every episode online in Canada

You can watch The Flight Attendant on Crave and illico.tv in Canada. On Crave, you’ll need the Movies + HBO add-on to watch the show. This plan will cost you CA$19.98 a month (plus applicable taxes) and give you access to the latest content from HBO’s catalog, including new films that are added every week. An illico.tv subscription will be $15 a month, but if you’re a Videotron TV customer, then you’ll have free access to the subscription.

How to watch The Flight Attendant: stream every episode online in Australia