Westworld season 3 looks very expensive and less confusing in this new trailer

Much like The Witcher, Westworld's second season could be a little tough to follow in terms of timelines. The upcoming third season, which arrives on March 15 on HBO in the US and at 2am on Sky/Now TV the next day in the UK, looks a little more straightforward to follow.

This season looks like it's going to focus on an ultimate conflict between Dolores and Maeve, with a lot of scenes set in the real world. What's impressive about this trailer is just how expensive it looks – with mechs, flying ships and futuristic, seemingly abandoned cityscapes, the colossal HBO budget is extremely apparent in this new footage:

New cast members this season include Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, who has close ties with Dolores based on the footage above, and Vincent Cassel, whose character gives Maeve the kill order on Dolores.

With Game of Thrones over and no Watchmen season 2 planned, this is HBO's last big sci-fi/fantasy show for the time being. That will soon change, though, with shows like Lovecraft Country, Joss Whedon's The Nevers and the Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon coming in the next couple of years.

What's next on HBO?

HBO has a busy few years ahead. In October, it teased an impressive line-up of shows for the year, including the return of dark comedy Barry and breakout hit Succession:

In the age of Peak TV, HBO's track record is still remarkably consistent, and its shows are always among the most talked about each year. Watchmen and Chernobyl, for example, were our top two TV shows of 2019. In 2020, it's already debuted Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 (the first episode of which we found to be very hard work), McMillion$ and new seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and The New Pope.