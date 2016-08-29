Trending

Sony's stylish e-ink watch is back, this time with more designs

It might be a Japan exclusive, however

Sony is crowdfunding yet another watch, this time bringing back its stylish FES Watch line of wearables to augment your wardrobe.

Using an e-ink display on both the face and strap, the updated FES Watch U can change designs with a single press of a button to match your mood - or jacket, or handbag, or what have you on.

The Watch U can also connect to dedicated apps on iPhone for more specialized patterns, though the watch doesn't need to be synced up to a smartphone to function, like the Apple Watch.

Also, thanks to the humble power consumption of e-ink, the Watch U can go three whole weeks on a single charge, making the timepiece more functional as a fashion accessory than a battery-sucking smartwatch.

Interested investors can pitch in towards the Watch U on Sony's First Flights page. That said, a minimum of between ¥44,710 (about $440/£335/AU$580) and ¥59,940 (about $590/£450/AU$780) is needed to ensure one of your own, Engadget reports.

There are a few other considerations to keep in mind. For one, Sony's crowdfunding campaign isn't planning to release the Watch U outside of Japan at this time, and Android compatibility is currently under consideration, but not guaranteed.

The Watch U is expected to release in April 2017, with October 7 of this year being the cutoff date for the crowdfunding campaign.

While not a smartwatch per se, the accessory is a rather smart look for the fashion-focused techie, so here's crossing our fingers for a international release.

