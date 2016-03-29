Oculus Rift then and now: its journey from Kickstarter to VR firestarter

After a successful crowdfunding campaign, loads of demos, a Facebook buyout in there somewhere, and years of waiting, the Oculus Rift finally made it out to consumers on Monday.

Marketed as the first major virtual reality headset designed for gaming, a lot of tests, tech, and trial and error went into the Rift's design.

While it's now a refined piece of hardware, as our Michelle Fitzsimmons explains in her hands-on review of the headset, it wasn't always so. Let's take a look at how the goggles grew over the years, from a cobbled-together crafts project to the high-end consumer product it is today.