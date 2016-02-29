Red Vid Redemption: YouTube Red gets ready to launch in Australia

With subscription video services like Netflix, Stan, Presto and AnimeLab consistently gaining traction Down Under, the fast approaching Hayu, and the likes of DisneyLife and Amazon Prime Instant Video supposedly on the way to our shores, Australians have very quickly become spoilt for choice when it comes to their streaming entertainment.

Now it looks like we’ll have another potential subscription video service to spend our cash on with a new report suggesting that YouTube Red is preparing to launch in Australia.

In an interview with The Australian, YouTube Chief Business Officer (and former Netflix exec) Robert Kyncl revealed plans to rollout the subscription service in Australia later this year.

The service, which launched in the United States late last year, offers an ad-free version of YouTube with original content from YouTube stars like PewDiePie, while also allowing users to view content offline.

Though no word of Australian pricing is currently available, YouTube Red currently costs US$9.99 (AUD$14) a month, and will soon sport a range of original TV shows and movies created by YouTube personalities.