This Zelda-inspired smart home will make you want to ditch Alexa

Have you finally finished The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Not sure what to do with all your newfound free time? Well, you could always construct a smart home that you can control with an ocarina, an ancient wind instrument that features in the game franchise.

That’s exactly what YouTube user Sufficiently Advanced did this past weekend, and the results are both awesome and potentially dangerous to his well-being.

So how did this power-mad man use the triforce of wisdom to create his setup? He connected a microphone to a Raspberry Pi that can listen for and interpret melodies from an ocarina.

Based on which melody from the 1998 Zelda game Ocarina of Time the Raspberry Pi hears, it turns on a corresponding smart home device – Bolero of Fire turns up the heat, for example, while Song of Storms turns on the humidifier.

The system, while totally awesome in every conceivable way, is also semi-dangerous, as it means anyone with an ocarina and a childhood spent roaming Hyrule can get into your house anytime they’d like... not that we believe there are many Zelda-obsessed career criminals roaming around.

Want to see how you can Link your smart home devices together? Take a look at the video embedded below and be sure to catch our review of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when you’re done.

Via The Verge