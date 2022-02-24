This new e-bike is so powerful, it had to be engineered to stop ripping itself apart

Audio player loading…

Canadian e-bike company Biktrix has unveiled a new e-bike with its most powerful motor to date. The Juggernaut XD features the Biktrix XD Dual Drive System, which is specially designed to handle the forces of a 2,000W motor without ripping itself to pieces.

As Electrek reports, most e-bikes rely on regular bicycle parts to transfer power from the motor to the back wheel. That can result in faster wear and tear, including broken chains and wrecked derailleurs, which will put an end to your fun pretty swiftly.

Even in the best circumstances, e-bikes typically need components replacing more frequently than conventional bikes – even if you don't notice it. As Shimano's head of training Julian Thrasher told TechRadar in an interview last year, the bike's motor can work harder to compensate for a worn drivetrain, meaning you can't tell the difference, but the battery will run down faster. If the wear becomes severe and the chain jumps, you could be thrown from the bike.

Reinforced chain and sprocket

To prevent this, Biktrix has developed a system that uses a standard bicycle groupset to handle conventional pedalling, with a second reinforced chain and thick alloy sprocket for power assistance. This second drive unit is able to withstand 10 times the forces of a regular chain and sprocket – which is very important for a bike capable of 2,000W power output.

You can reserve the Juggernaut XD in the US and Canada now for an early bird price of $4,999 (about £3,700 / AU$7,000). It's expected to start shipping in mid 2022, and will have a retail price of $5,999 (about £4,500 / AU$8,300) when it goes on general sale.

(Image credit: Biktrix)

Analysis: when is an e-bike not an e-bike?

Different territories have very different rules on what type of vehicle is legally classified as an 'e-bike'. In the UK and EU, for example, electric bikes must have motors no more powerful than 250W, which only kicks in when the rider is pedalling (it can't have a throttle control), and doesn't provide assistance at speeds over 15.5mph. If it meets these criteria, you can ride it on cycle paths and anywhere else you could use a conventional bike, provided you're over the age of 14.

A vehicle like the Juggernaut XD would be classed as a motorbike or moped, which would mean it could only be ridden on public roads, and would need to be taxed and insured like any other motor vehicle. If you wanted to take it for some off-road action, you'd need to do so on privately owned land with permission, much like you would a quad-bike.

In Canada, where Biktrix is based, laws vary by province. Generally speaking the maximum power output for an e-bike is 500W and can't travel faster than 32.km/h. Some provinces allow the use of a throttle, while others (such as New Brunswick) do not. More powerful bikes are regarded as motorcycles.

Rules in the US vary between states, but federal law defines a low-speed e-bike as "A two- or three-wheeled vehicle with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts (1hp), whose maximum speed on a paved level surface, when powered solely by such a motor while ridden by an operator who weighs 170 pounds, is less than 20mph.”

Before buying an e-bike, always check the laws in your area to make sure it's OK to use for your intended type of riding.