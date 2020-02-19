The Fujifilm X-T4's leaked price suggests it'll cost more than the Sony A6600

A new Fujifilm X-T4 leak claims to have revealed the price for the incoming mirrorless camera – and it suggests that the X-T3 successor will be slightly pricier than its main rival, the Sony A6600.

Fuji Rumors claims the body-only Fujifilm X-T4 price will be $1,700 – if we base regional conversions on the recent X100V's price, that will likely work out at £1,599 and AU$2,999.

This is in the ballpark of what we expected for X-T4, though it does face some stiff competition from some older, and now discounted, rivals.

Its most direct rival is likely to be the Sony A6600, a camera that also has an APS-C sensor and includes in-body image stabilization (IBIS). That camera launched at $1,400 / £1,450 / AU$2,399, and is now available for slightly less than that.

It's difficult to do a direct comparison between the two until we know the Fujifilm X-T4's official specs, but the leaks so far suggest the X-T4 will be the more powerful camera in many areas.

These include burst shooting (the X-T4 is rumored to be able to shoot at 15fps, versus the A6600's max of 11fps), video shooting (4K/60p vs 4K/30p) and its fully articulating touchscreen, which would be a little more flexible than the A6600's for video. That said, in our experience Fujifilm has so far fallen a little short of matching Sony's excellent tracking autofocus system.

With many rumors suggesting the X-T4 will be a compelling stills-video hybrid, its other main rival could be the Panasonic GH5. This Micro Four Thirds camera launched at $1,999 / £1,699 / AU$2,999, although it's now available for significantly less than that. But it's the full-frame contenders that could put the X-T4 in a tricky spot, at least in terms of value.

A possible leaked image of the Fujifilm X-T4 suggests it'll have a fully articulating screen like the Panasonic GH5. (Image credit: Fuji Rumors)

The full-frame contenders

While all of this suggests that the Fujifilm X-T4 could be a compelling option for those who like shoot as much video as they do stills, it could also face the issue of looking a tad pricey when compared to the many great value full-frame cameras that are out there – particularly if you're a stills photography purist.

The Nikon Z6, which is the current leader of our hotly contested best cameras list, is currently available for $1799 / £1499 / AU$2350 – and that has a larger full-frame sensor and IBIS (albeit with a lower five stops of compensation, compared to the X-T4's rumored 6.5 stops).

Then there's the slightly dated but excellent value Sony A7 III, another full-frame camera that's in a similar price ballpark to the Nikon Z6. All other things being equal, full-frame cameras offer superior image quality at higher ISO values, which means they can perform better in lower light. The X-T4's in-body image stabilization, though, could help improve its performance in these situations, at least for stationary subjects.

We'll find out for sure when the Fujifilm X-T4 is launched on February 26. We'll bring you all of the official news then, but for now you can weigh up its credentials by reading our in-depth Fujifilm X-T4: everything we know so far rumors round-up.