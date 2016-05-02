Tell 'em they're streamin': Quickflix is now up for sale

Despite going into voluntary administration last week, Quickflix tried to put on a brave face when it sent out a follow up email to customers about how a restructure will allow the company to come back stronger than ever.

But now, the struggling streamer's administrators have posted an advertisement in the Australian Financial Review seeking expressions of interest for the "sale or restructure of the business".

Interested parties are invited to contact the administrators Ferrier Hodgson by May 6 for more information, a timeframe which indicates that they'd like things to move pretty quickly.

Going straight to the pool room?

While the AFR ad doesn't give any indication on how much you could hypothetically purchase the streaming service for, it does give some insights into the current business itself, and what a successful purchase would deliver.

Most impressively, the inclusion of a digital marketing database of 900,000 is up for grabs, along with 80,000 current subscribers across Australia and New Zealand.

The company's mail-order rental library, which consists of 40,000 DVD titles located in a Western Sydney distribution centre, is also on the table.