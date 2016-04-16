Siri can now tune into live shows on the new Apple TV

Way before the fourth-generation Apple TV saw the light of day, there were rumours Apple wanted to make live television streaming part of its repertoire. Well, while we haven't seen the flagship feature yet, we're inching ever closer to it.

As promoted in the splash page for tvOS 9.2, Siri can now be used to tune into live segments in supported apps. The CBS, Disney XD and ESPN apps are the ones mentioned, though presumably more apps are going to support the feature in the future.

"Ask Siri to start watching a live channel in one of the supported apps, such as CBS, Disney XD, and ESPN. Try saying 'Watch CBS' or 'Watch ESPN live'" read the official on-screen instructions provided by Apple.

Going live

The live feeds inside these apps aren't new or indeed exclusive to the latest Apple TV, but the fourth-gen box is the only one with Siri support - and it's possibly a sign that Apple is gearing up to make way for more live content in the future.

Word on the Apple street has been that the Cupertino company's cord-cutting live television endeavours floundered due to a failure to get any deals with major content partners. However, such a service is rumoured to still be in the works.

If Apple can strike deals with the likes of ABC, CBS and Fox to let users tune into live channels over the web then the Apple TV will be ready and waiting. The way the industry is moving, it's surely only a matter of time.

