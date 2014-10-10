LG keeping the dream of OLED TVs alive with new 4K and affordable models

For years, OLED has been the holy grail of television technologies, thanks to its razor-thin design, pure black and white production and vibrant colours.

It's also been prohibitively expensive, with Sony's first OLED screen – the 11-inch XEL-1 – launching at around $10,000.

But where the likes of Sony seem to have given up on the technology, LG is still pushing ahead, and has announced its latest lineup of OLED models for Australia. And the good news is that now anyone can afford one.

OLED at $72 an inch

To try and drive OLED adoption, LG is pricing its entry OLED model extremely aggressively.

After dropping the price of last year's model to $5,999 back in April, the Korean company has launched this year's 55-inch Full HD OLED TV at $3,999, a price that is fundamentally accessible for a lot more people.

Available at Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and other selected outlets, and running LG's WebOS TV operating system, the 55EC930T OLED TV is the first real mainstream OLED display on the market.

It is still a curved panel though, which may dissuade some customers from adopting the new technology.

OLED and 4K, together at last

Affordability isn't the only target on LG's OLED hitlist. The company has also managed to combine the stunning display technology with an Ultra HD resolution for two new sets.

The 65-inch EC970T will launch in November for $9,999, while the 77-inch EG970T will launch before the end of the year for $22,999. Both sets offer a 3840x2160 pixel resolution, with a curved OLED panel.

Sure, they will both suffer from Ultra HD's general lack of content issue, but if you wanted to future proof your television purchase, this is pretty much as future-proof as you are going to get.