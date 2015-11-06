Free the pixels: a beginner's guide to streaming stuff to your TV

Miracast is a wireless standard that lets you fling video data across a Wi-Fi connection, often without investing in a single piece of extra hardware. You see, it's built into the majority of Android devices, and some TVs have it too. Especially the smarty-pants ones.

This is 'yet another standard' to slot in beside things like AirPlay and Google's Chromecast. But it's a goodie, and one that has been around for years now, quietly working away in the background, being built into squillions of gadgets without 99 per cent of their owners realising it's there. Poor thing.

It uses the Wi-Fi Direct standard to perform its tech wizardry, and can relay 5.1 sound as well as 1080p video.

What uses Miracast? Android devices with Android 4.2 or newer do (if you own something older, maybe it's time for a replacement, eh?), as do all recent Windows computers. You can check whether your device has support over at the Wi-Fi official website (http://www.wi-fi.org/product-finder-results).

There's a good chance your TV won't have Miracast baked-in, though. And in that case you need a Miracast dongle. These tend to look quite a bit like an old Chromecast: boring and stick-like. They plug into your TV's HDMI socket with the aim of mirroring whatever's on the screen of your phone, tablet or laptop.

Miracast dongles start at around £17/$20, but this seems like an area where it might pay to spend a little more to get a dongle with a better Wi-Fi brain. There are lots of complaints from buyers of cheaper units that the thing just doesn't work properly.

Miracast has really been steamrolled by Chromecast at this point too. With most Android devices you can now mirror your screen to Chromecast, removing some of Miracast's open appeal.

Ease of use: 4/5