Sony Xperia XZ3 may not have a notch, but will stick to Full HD+

Sony's next smartphone - we think it will be called the Xperia XZ3 - may come with a similar screen to the Sony Xperia XZ2 and probably won't embrace a notch on the screen like a lot of other top-end phone releases in 2018.

According to user agent profiles spotted by Xperia Blog, the next phone will continue with a similar design to the last generation of Sony phones with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with no notch.

It will also have a resolution of 2160 x 1080, which is Full HD+ and broadly the same as we've seen on the last few generations of Sony's flagship phones.

This doesn't yet confirm how the display looks on the phone, and it may be the company has found a new way of including a full screen design without the need for a notch. Both the newly unveiled Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X have managed to do that, so it's possible Sony has a surprise up its sleeve.

More of the same

The leaked documents show three different devices with the codenames of H8416, H9436 and H9493, but we don't currently know the names for any of these devices. It may be these are all variants of the Xperia XZ3, or it may be these are some other devices from Sony.

Other rumors for the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a huge 48MP rear-facing camera. That's a sensor Sony has already announced, but it has yet to be confirmed for the next-gen phone.

We expect we may hear about the Xperia XZ3 at IFA 2018 toward the end of this month, but that has yet to be confirmed and the company may decide to wait a touch longer to announce its next flagship phone.

Via PocketNow