Windows 10 to be free for Windows 8.1 users?

Rumours that Windows 10 would be free for some users have been popping up since last year and one more publication is suggesting that Windows 8.1 will snag it for the princely sum of nothing too.

Softpedia quotes "people close to the matter" and adds that Windows 7 users will have a small fee to pay whereas everyone else will have to pay the full price.

That strategy is likely to have been put in place to encourage users to swap for a completely new system, rather than upgrade an existing configuration.

Microsoft has already confirmed that anything older than Windows 7 will need a completely fresh install which is likely to mean having to go through the painstaking process of formatting one's PC.

What will make things even more interesting is the fact that Windows 8.1 is currently free on any devices with a display size smaller than 9-inch, which could potentially mean that Windows 10 will come as a freebie for those as well.