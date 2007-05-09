Microsoft releases final iPod Vista patch

iPod owners need worry no more; Vista is now 100% compatible with iTunes and the iPod

Microsoft has released a final compatibility update for those of you who own both Windows Vista and an Apple iPod . Compatibility issues between the Microsoft software and the Apple hardware have been causing problems since Vista's launch in January. And while temporary patches have been released, this week's download is the final word on the problem.

"Today we're publishing at the Microsoft Download Center a recommended final compatibility update for users of Windows Vista and the Apple iPod," said Microsoft's Nick White on the official Windows Vista blog.

"The long and short of it is this: Apple and Windows have partnered together to ensure a great experience in using Windows Vista with iTunes and the iPod, and both companies recommend you download this update," he said.

The patch is available to download now from the Microsoft Download Centre , and will be pushed down the tubes via automatic Windows Update from Tuesday 22 May.

Legitimate

The release works with the latest version of Apple iTunes to correct an issue that caused some iPods to become corrupted. Ironically the corruption incidents were happening when people used the "Safely Remove Hardware" function in the Windows Vista System Tray.

Only users of legitimate copies of Windows Vista will be able to download the latest updates, as you'll have to go through the Genuine Windows validation process first. Updates can be obtained by visiting Windows Update.