You could be crushing candies on Facebook Messenger soon

Brace yourselves, even more Candy Crush invites are coming.

Facebook is looking to include games in its Messenger chat platform, a new report by The Information revealed. The plan to bring games to the Messenger mix was formulated around the idea that good games will continuously draw interest, therefore drawing more people to Messenger.

This isn't the first addition intended to attract and keep people in Messenger, though. I'm sure almost everyone has THAT friend who has a GIF for every moment, or finds a cat emoji to fit your exact emotion.

While these novelty additions are an excellent time killer/laugh inducer, Facebook hopes for games to be both permanently lucrative and uniquely enticing.

The social network hasn't laid out a timetable for rolling out its game function, but the executive that's heading the project, Ilya Sukhar, confirmed to The Information that the discussion is happening.

There's also no definitive info yet on what games may be included if this comes to fruition, but whatever games there are, please don't send me invites every day.