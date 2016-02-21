Facebook Messenger now supports multiple accounts on Android

Whether you've got kids who share your phone or a secret identity you need to keep on top of, you're in luck: Facebook Messenger for Android is rolling out support for using multiple accounts within the same app.

You need the correct password to add a new account for the first time, but after that it can be enabled or disabled - you probably want the latter if your kids are always on your phone or the former if you share a Pixel C with the other people in your house.

"All over the world, hundreds of millions of people share their phones and tablets with members of their family and friends," says the Facebook Messenger team. "At Messenger, we want to make communication simpler, more seamless and secure."

The update is rolling out now for Android devices - to check if it's reached your phone or tablet yet, look for the Accounts option on the Settings page. There's no word yet on when the feature might arrive on iOS, so iPhone and iPad users are out of luck for the time being.