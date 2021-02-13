Scotland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby from anywhere

What a start for the underdogs in this year's Six Nations! Scotland dazzled England and Wales managed to grind out a victory against 14-man Ireland last weekend to set up an intriguing second-round tie - the winner potentially of which will be well placed for an unlikely title challenge. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs Wales live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

If Peter O'Mahony's 14th-minute red card was the slice of luck Wayne Pivac needed to register just his fourth victory as Wales head coach, in the long-term it may well have been undone by the injuries suffered by Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos, Tomos Williams and Dan Lydiate, all of whom will be watching today's clash from afar.

Scotland are flying high after comfortably outclassing the defending champions on their own turf, and Gregor Townsend will expect his men to confirm that they mean business at Murrayfield, in the first of three home games.

The Scotland-Wales rivalry has been dominated by the Red Dragons over recent years, with the last 14 games yielding 12 Welsh victories, but the last encounter felt like a big one - Scotland's first away win over Wales in 18 years, to cap off last year's Six Nations.

Duhan van der Merwe and the returning Finn Russell deservedly got the plaudits last weekend, but Scotland were exceptional as a whole, especially in surviving Russell's 10-minute spell in the sin bin.

How will they handle the pressure of being today's favourites? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Scotland vs Wales for FREE.

Related: how to watch a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs Wales for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge clash. The match is being shown on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream Scotland vs Wales is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 4pm. Welsh-language channel S4C is also showing the match live on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service. S4C's coverage also begins at 4pm. If you're not in the UK for this round of Six Nations fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Scotland vs Wales when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales, Ireland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Scotland vs Wales FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch Scotland vs Wales without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early morning, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Scotland vs Wales in Australia. The game kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 3.35am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription - or try Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Scotland vs Wales. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Scotland vs Wales game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 4.30pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's an early start for the Scotland vs Wales game, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Scotland vs Wales live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Scotland vs Wales game kicks off at 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.