Scotland vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

Last year's Six Nations meeting between these two teams was easily the most entertaining of the 2019 tournament, with honours even in a thrilling 38-38 draw. It's all set to be a cracking Week 2 match and you can watch all the action as it happens with our Scotland vs England live stream guide.

With both England and Scotland experiencing disappointment in the opening games of this campaign, expect this to be another hard fought Calcutta Cup showdown.

Scotland vs England - where and when This Six Nations clash takes place on Saturday, February 8 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 4.45pm GMT, local time. If you're looking to watch the match in the US and Canada it's a 8.45am PT, 11.45am ET morning start, while for Aussie rugby fans it's a 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Scotland gave a decent account of themselves in their 19-12 defeat against Ireland in Dublin last weekend. They ultimately found it hard to break down a strong defence but will rue a costly dropped ball by skipper Stuart Hogg when the game was delicately poised. Coach Gregor Townsend has largely kept faith with the same set of players, with only Nick Haining being switched out in favour of back-rower Magnus Bradbury.

While England showed some fight to drag themselves back into the game in the second half, having trailed 27-0 at one point, Eddie Jones and his players will have to dig deep to rectify their shoddy first-half showing. Jones has rung the changes with with Willi Heinz, Lewis Ludlam, Mako Vunipola and George Kruis all coming into this side for this crucial face-off in Edinburgh.

It looks set to be a cracking Calcutta Cup clash and you can watch this Six Nations match in its entirety - in some cases for free - by following our Scotland vs England live stream guide below.

How to live stream Scotland vs England in the UK for free

The fantastic news for rugby fans in the UK is that every Six Nations match this season will be shown free-to-air across the BBC and ITV's channels. This Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England clash will be broadcast on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. It probably goes without saying, but you'll need to to have paid your UK licence fee in order to watch the broadcast. To live stream the game you have the option of using BBC iPlayer, or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. Not in the UK this weekend? Don't worry you'll still be able to get a live stream of the BBC broadcast - all you need to do is download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to watch a Six Nations live stream when you're not in your country

If you're away from home and outside of your home country, then you're going to run into problems when trying to stream coverage of the Six Nations from your native broadcaster as its likely to be location restricted.

Thankfully, you'll still be able to watch all the action - all you need to do is make use of a VPN.

Simply download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there. These will spoof your computer into thinking that you're in your home nation, allowing you to enjoy your regular broadcaster's coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs). So no need to scourer the internet for a link to a dodgy stream from a suspect website.

Setting up a VPN is an incredibly easy process - it's just a matter of downloading, installing, then opening the app, From there all you need to do is select the appropriate location of the broadcast you're looking to watch. We've put each of the major VPN services through rigorous testing and ExpressVPN is our current pick thanks to its security, speed and ease of use. On top of all that it also offers a wide array of compatibility with different devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. The cherry on the top is that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, so you can try it out without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, taking out a year's subscription will save you 49% off the usual price plus you'll also get 3 extra moths of service on top for FREE.

Live stream Scotland vs England in Australia

Subscription service beIN Sport has exclusive rights to show all of this season's Six Nation's matches in Australia, and will be showing this match on BeIN Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 3.35am AEDT. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. If you aren't, there's also the option of subscribing to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month - but you can also take advantage of a FREE two week trial of the service.

Live stream Scotland vs England in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Scotland it's a 4.45am NZST kick-off. As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game of the tournament live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost, but there's also the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

Streaming service DAZN hold the broadcast right for the tournament in Canada. They'll be showing every game live on their online platform, including Scotland vs England which has a 8.45am PT, 11.45am ET kick-off. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of their 30-day FREE TRIAL and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an Scotland vs England live stream online in the US