Samsung's 'Coral Blue' coloured Galaxy S8 is finally available in Australia

Our Great Barrier Reef may be losing its colour, but now, Australians can continue to experience vibrant coral hues with the long-awaited arrival of Samsung's Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on our shores.

Joining the existing colour option lineup (Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, and Midnight Black), Coral Blue has until now managed to escape Australian release, despite being prominently featured in Samsung's marketing in other territories since the release of the Galaxy Note 7.

Available now at $1,199 for the Galaxy S8 and $1,349 for the S8 Plus, the Coral Blue colour option can be purchased from the Samsung online store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and other selected retailers.

As you'd expect, the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus carry the same IP68 water resistance rating as the other colours, which means you should be able to safely take the handsets to an underwater depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

That's freshwater rating, though, so maybe leave your phone at home if you are planning on swimming in the Great Barrier Reef...