Samsung Note 10 snapped with impressive-looking Note 10 Pro as major new features rumored

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro can't stop leaking, with the latest photos seemingly showing the two handsets in real life – and there's no question which one is set to be more impressive.

There's also been a flurry of big claims of new features apparently coming to the new Samsung handsets, but first let's take a closer look at that image leak.

Posted by the generally reliable @UniverseIce Twitter account, the images see the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro lying side-by-side, with shots of the front and the rear of both devices.

They fall in line with the host of Galaxy Note 10 leaks we've seen to date, with centralized punch-hole camera arrays in the display, and sizable camera setups on the rear.

It means these images don't tell us anything we've not heard rumored before, but what they do provide is further evidence that what we've seen so far is accurate.

What is clear, however, is the Galaxy Note 10 Pro is set to be the more impressive handset, with a bigger display, what looks to be a larger front-camera setup and more imaging sensors on the rear versus the smaller Note 10.

Galaxy Note10, Note10+ model.I don't know where the photo comes from, please let me know if you know it. pic.twitter.com/XKA4qLs7ywJuly 23, 2019

Big Galaxy Note 10 claims

For those of you hoping for potentially new (or returning) features for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro there's a rather more tenuous rumor suggesting the handsets will come with some form of notification LED - possibly around the front-facing cameras embedded in the screen.

It's a leap from a Samsung trademark application filed on July 16 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and spotted by LetsGoDigital, which has seen the South Korean firm attempt to covert the name "Samsung LED Illuminated".

The filing doesn't present any further information as to what the name pertains to, so any musings on what the feature could be is pure speculation and we'd take it with a sizable pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, according to Greek site TechManiacs, which cited a knowledgeable source, the Galaxy Note 10 S Pen will support gesture controls to navigate and produce context-appropriate sounds (if you're using it to highlight text, it will make sounds like a highlighter marker, for example).

The rumor also mentions the Note 10's video will include 'Zoom Audio', a feature first introduced in the LG G2 way back in 2013. It essentially promised to record one source of sound and block out the rest, but the results were mixed. We'll have to wait and see if Samsung can do any better.

None of these proposed Galaxy Note 10 are outside the realms of possibility, but with some tenuous links and unconfirmed sources we wouldn't guarantee seeing them all when the handsets launch.

Not long to wait

The good news is you don't have long to wait to find out if these images, and all the other rumors and leaks are true, with Samsung's next Unpacked launch event happening on August 7.

We'll be reporting live from the event in Brooklyn, New York to bring you all the latest Samsung has to offer – with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro expected to headline.

Via MSPowerUser and T3