This is the Apple Watch, a wearable that 'gets to know you'

After what feels like decades of speculation, Apple has finally unveiled its entry in the wearable market - the Apple Watch. And it's square.

But on that square is a crystal sapphire display which should make it scratch-proof and thankfully harder to crack. There are also four sensors on the back for collecting biometric data such as pulse rate and sleep.

Handily, the device can be charged wirelessly. And how will you control it? Well, you've got a touchscreen but there's also a rotatable "digital crown" on the side of the device for zooming in and other functions.

And yes, you'll need an iPhone to use it.

When it comes to touching the screen, the watch can detect the difference between a touch and a long press. While the watch's "taptic engine" will send feedback to your wrist when you're tapping away, or to alert you to a notification.

And of course, Siri is alive and inside the Apple Watch. You'll be able to chat to Apple's personal assistant and ask it questions as per the iPhone.

Apple's also thrown in a quick reply system that looks at messages and suggests possible responses - or you can just send an emoji instead.

Witness the fitness

But we all knew that Apple's wearable would be all about the fitness, and sure enough the device will come with a huge focus of sports and wellbeing. Using accelerometer and GPS, the watch will present a "comprehensive picture" of our daily activity.

The Apple Watch is by far the most customisable wearable out there right now, and will come in tw o sizes - 38mm and 42mm - and three editions: an aluminium Watch Sport, a stainless steel version, and a premium 18c gold Apple Watch Edition. There's also a bunch of straps to pick from.

The price will start at $349 for the Sports Edition and the watch will work with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5.

