Trending

Dell launches portable Zero-ink photo printer

By Cameras  

Dell's new Wasabi PZ310 Ultramobile takes on Polaroid

Dell's new ink-free Wasabi portable photo printers take on Polaroid
Dell's new ink-free Wasabi portable photo printers take on Polaroid

If you are a fan of printing your photos on the go, then Dell's new Zero-ink photo printer may well just be the thing you've been looking for.

Dell's Wasabi PZ310 Ultramobile Photo Printer uses the same Zero-ink tech as the Polaroid PoGo printer and digital camera – which TechRadar had some hands-on time with recently.

As with Polaroid's own device, the Dell Wasabi printer can print off up to 12 sheets of adhesive-backed ZINK Paper at a time. It can hook up to your digital camera via the standard USB rope or wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Ideal wallet-friendly mini-gifts

Dell's printer takes a mere 55 seconds to run off a mini coloured photo-quality print.

The only real problem with ZINK paper is that it is currently a little too costly for everyday use – although we do love pulling out the Polaroid PoGo printer for weddings, parties and big family get-togethers, when the mini 50 x 76..2mm business card size prints make a lovely wallet-sized gift.

So it will be interesting to see how Dell's ink-less portable printer compares with the Polaroid version in terms of price and quality.

Dell's printer is currently only available in the US (at $149) but TechRadar has spoken with a UK rep from the company today and we should have more details on UK pricing and availability shortly.

In the meantime, for more head over to Dell's website.

See more Cameras news