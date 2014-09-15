Canon PowerShot SX60 reaches far into the distance with 65x zoom

The new Canon bridge camera has Wi-Fi, raw shooting and a flip-out screen. Crikey!

Canon has introduced a new bridge camera featuring a whopping 65x optical zoom lens.

Although not quite the 100x optical offering that many rumour mills had suggested, the Canon SX60 never-the-less gives a 35mm equivalent of 21-1365mm in a relatively small package. The lens also features optical image stabilisation for blur-free shots. It replaces the Canon SX50.

This model also features a 16.1 million pixel CMOS sensor, and is paired with Canon's Digic 6 image processor - the company's latest.

There's also the possibility to record in full 1080p HD video at 60p, with automatic or manual exposure control, together with a built-in stereo microphone and a port for an optional external stereo microphone.

Connectivity

Canon has included inbuilt Wi-Fi technology in the SX60 which enables you to quickly share images taken with the camera using compatible devices such as smartphones and tablets. NFC is also included for quick pairing with compatible Android devices.

Other interesting features include Canon's Face Detection and Tracking AF system, plus full resolution continuous shooting at up to 6.4 frames per second. There's also a new EOS (DSLR) style grip for comfortable and secure handling.

A 922k dot vari-angle LCD screen is paired with a high-resolution 922k dot electronic viewfinder.

There's a choice between fully automatic and manual settings, along with creative shot and scene modes. There's also the capability to shoot in raw format as well as JPEG.

The Canon PowerShot SX60HS price will be £449.99/ (US$549, about AU$608) with an availability date in October.