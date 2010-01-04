Liquid Image launches recording ski goggles

Now that the Christmas hols are truly over, the next thing many of us have to look forward to is our annual holiday on the slopes, with a new pair of hi-def recording snow googles set to break cover at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week sure to wow boarders and skiers alike.

The new hi-def camera-equipped ski masks from Liquid Image feature a 5MP still camera which can take D1 720 x 480 resolution video at 30 frames per second with audio.

The goggles also feature 16MB of built-in flash memory, expandable to 16GB via microSD/SDHC.

Operate at speed

"The Summit Series Snow Camera Goggle is easy to operate. There is a button for On/Off/Mode and another button for the shutter," reads Liquid Image's press release.

"To record a photo or a video, simply turn on the camera, choose the mode, then press the shutter button. LED lights inside the goggle indicate the mode to the user. Large side buttons along the right side of the frame allow for greater dexterity while wearing gloves. Just make sure that you don't hit a ski-lift while looking for the button as you career down the hill at 50mph!"

You will get around 2,200 still images or just over 2 hours of video on a full charge. However, you won't be using these babies until next season, as they will be launching in the summer priced $149. No word as yet on UK pricing or availability.

Via Engadget.com