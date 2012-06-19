ZTE Grand X LTE touching down this summer

The iPhone 5 may be due around October time, but it'll have to compete with some Android heavyweights when it does. Such as ZTE's Grand X LTE.

ZTE has just announced that the Grand X LTE will be touching down in Europe in Q3 - that's sometime between July and September. And it comes packing some mighty impressive specs.

As well as Android Ice Cream Sandwich - though Jelly Bean, the next version of Android, should've been announced by then - it comes toting a 1.5GHz dual-core processor. It's also the first single-chip LTE handset, running Qualcomm's MSM8960, which should make it faster and more efficient than other models, according to ZTE.

We'll have to wait for a hands-on to confirm that, but it sounds pretty good to us.

Imaging skills

On the back is an 8-megapixel camera, and it'll shoot in 1080p HD. The front-facer will support 720p HD, so better look your best for video calls.

Like we say, impressive specs. Though design-wise it does look like most other Android handsets, with a lack of buttons and three touch panels below the screen for navigating Ice Cream Sandwich. But that's no bad thing.

While previously mention of LTE has been met with a shrug on these shores, recent news hints we might have 4G/LTE networks enabled around the end of the year. Which would mean blazingly fast download and browsing speeds, so handsets like the Grand X LTE would be able to live up to their full potential. Here's hoping, anyway.

