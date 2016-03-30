You now won't be able to buy crappy USB-C cables from Amazon

The dangers of using the wrong USB-C cable with the wrong device are becoming clearer by the day, and Amazon has now updated its listings so you won't be able to buy a dangerous cable.

Amazon's examples of prohibited listings section now reads: "Any USB-C (or USB Type-C) cable or adapter product that is not compliant with standard specifications issued by "USB Implementers Forum Inc".

It comes after Google employee Benson Leung pointed out a problem with the OnePlus 2 charging cable and how it shouldn't be used with other devices. OnePlus has since updated the cables available with the OnePlus 2 so each is compliant with the USB-C standard.

That cable and some others that were previously listed on Amazon do not meet the USB Type-C specification revision 1.1, as they use the wrong type of resistor.

Protecting your devices

It means it could damage your charger, hub or PC USB port if you use the cable with those devices.

The latest step means Amazon has made sure that those cables and adapters won't be able to be sold on the online store and means deceptive listings that don't meet the required levels of safety will now be taken down.

It doesn't mean you won't be able to buy the wrong cables from other places online or traditional brick and mortar stores though, so make sure you're getting the right cable for your device.

Via Benson Leung