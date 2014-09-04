You can watch the iPhone 6 and iWatch event from the comfort of home

We'll finally see if this iPhone 6 leak was legit

You won't need to become a tech journalist and buy a plane ticket to watch Tim Cook brandish the next iPhone. In fact, you won't even need to leave your home.

Apple has announced that it will live stream its September 9 event, at which the company is expected to unveil not just the iPhone 6, but the iWatch as well.

A "live" page on Apple's website currently features a ticking countdown clock, as well as a link to add the September 9 event to your calendar.

These are accompanied by the promise that "live video from our special event will be right here. And so will a whole lot more."

Surprise party

Who knows what Apple means by "whole lot more," though even with just the announcements that we've speculated about so far the presentation should be entertaining enough.

The iPhone 6 is expected to debut in two sizes, with 4.7- and 5.5-inch variants possibly in the lineup, and Apple's first wearable - currently being referred to unofficially as the iWatch - might debut as well.

Naturally, though, all this is subject to change, and Apple could surprise everyone with something totally out of left field come September 9.

Closed window

Apple usually winds up broadcasting its big announcements in one form or another, though it doesn't always advertise ahead of time that it will do so.

The countdown page's fine print notes that viewers on OS X, iOS and Apple TV should have no problem tuning in, but strangely it makes no mention of Windows.

Via 9to5Mac