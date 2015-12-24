The best and worst Christmas mobile device ads

For advertisers, Christmas is the busiest time of year. When else is there an event that makes almost everyone happy that you can tie your brand to?

Better still, Christmas is in the public domain so it isn't like Santa or Jesus can sign an exclusive deal with McDonalds or Coke for the rights each year (although there are some conspiracy theories...)

So we thought it was about time to take a look back, at some of the best and worst festive TV mobile device adverts. But here's the thing… we're leaving it to you to decide which is the best and the worst.