Samsung tipped to offer a Kindle-killing e-ink Galaxy S6 case

It may not bend but should read well

Samsung is reportedly to offer a special Galaxy S6 case that incorporates an e-ink screen, letting it double as a Kindle-style e-reader.

Samsung is the master of adding extra features to its top phones, and rather than cleaning up its act in 2015 it's going offer them as accessories.

One of the most interesting reported add-ons is a case that offers a second e-ink screen, letting the Galaxy S6 work like an e-reader on the side, much like the Yotaphone 2.

Accessories galore

Also in the works according to a Polish Android enthusiast website are a blood glucose sensor designed to help those with diabetes and camera lenses intended to add flexibility to the rumoured 20-megapixel main sensor.

The site compares these lenses to the Galaxy K Zoom, an optical zoom Android phone from last year, but a solution roughly based on the Olloclip system that's been available for years seems more likely.

OppoClip puts pieces of glass in front of your normal phone camera lens to give it a different view, such as one more zoomed-in or a fisheye perspective.

Of course the Galaxy S6 is unlikely to be left wanting on the tech front either, with a 20-megapixel camera, 64-bit CPU and fingerprint scanner all on the cards.

Samsung is expected to launch the new phone, with of without flashy extras, during the MWC 2015 show in March.