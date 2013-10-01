Nexus 5 spotted again, doesn't overly impress

Is the Nexus 5 meant to be a secret? It's not a very well kept one, if so. Its latest appearance comes through the hands of a forum member who took the time to snap a quick picture and reveal a few thoughts on the handset.

The forum member, going by the name 'weespeed', posted about the handset on MacRumors. He doesn't say much, but his picture does give us one of our clearest views of the back of the phone yet.

What he does say is that it feels good in the hand, its screen is simply ok, the bezel is very small and it seems smaller than the LG G2. He also claims that the back cover feels a lot like the Nexus 7 (presumably the new 2013 model).

Here, there and everywhere

This latest appearance follows on from a sighting at a bar and another during the Android 4.4 KitKat unveiling. We've also previously seen a rumoured specs leak for the Nexus 5, which claims that it has a 5.2 inch screen, a 2.3 GHz quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM.

If the Nexus 5 really is smaller than the LG G2 the difference will presumably be largely down to that small bezel, since the rumoured screen size is identical. It's also interesting that weespeed wasn't thrilled by the screen, given that it's supposedly the same 1920 x 1080 resolution as that of the LG G2. Then again, resolution isn't everything.

With an official announcement rumoured for October we should have concrete details on the Nexus 5 soon enough.