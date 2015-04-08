LG wants you to test the LG G4, but don't get too attached

4,000 lucky people will get to try out the LG G4 before anybody else

LG is ramping up the hype for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the LG G4, promising its "most ambitious smartphone introduction yet" by giving 4,000 customers a chance to try out the new handset weeks before it goes on sale.

The test drive program starts today in Korea and will be expanded to 14 other countries in the coming days: Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, United States, China, India, Brazil, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong.

Customers who have been selected will get an LG G4 for 30 days to try out its new features, though sadly they'll have to return the handsets at the end of their time with the new device.

According to Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, "we're putting the success of LG G4 in the hands of consumers before the launch because we believe they are the best judge of a great user experience, beyond just benchmarks and speed tests."

Taking the G4 for a test drive

If you want to be selected to try out the LG G4 then you can check your localised LG web site for more information on how to take part. According to LG you can increase your chances of being selected by sharing your experience of applying on social media.

Successful applicants will be given a number of assignments to carry out during their time with the LG G4 and prizes will be awarded. We're not sure what those prizes will be at the moment, but let's hope a few of them will allow the test subjects to keep hold of their LG G4s. 30 days isn't really a long time.