Huawei Ascend G300 lands April 13 for just £100

It's cheap as chips, but is the Ascend G300 tasty?

The Huawei Ascend G300 will go on sale this Friday exclusively at Vodafone for just £100 on PayG.

The Ascend G300 is aimed at the lower end of the mobile market and packs a single-core 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4-inch WVGA touch screen, 5MP camera, Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread (with an upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich coming later this year), 2.5GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

The Ascend G300 is the first Huawei handset to features the Chinese firm's new Android overlay, known as Huawei Android Platform 5.1 (or HAP 5.1 for short).

HAP 5.1, which keeps the simplistic Android experience at its heart, will feature on the other handsets Huawei planned to launch later this year, including the Huawei Ascend D Quad and Huawei Ascend P1 S.

£100 on PayG or free on £15.50 per month contract

Vodafone has exclusivity for the first three months, offering the Ascend G300 for £100 on PayG and for free on contracts from £15.50 per month (which includes 100 minutes, 500 texts and 250MB of data), after which we expect other networks to pick up the handset as well.

Huawei is hoping the Ascend G300 will catch the eye of the shrewd consumer, with its low price point and seemingly impressive specifications compared to the similarly priced BlackBerry Curve 8520 and Samsung Galaxy Y.

Look out for our in-depth Huawei Ascend G300 review to see if this bargain bucket handset can deliver a decent smartphone experience.