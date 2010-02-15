Samsung's Wave might not be that much of a looker, but the interface and screen are terrific

Update: we've now published our 13-page hands on Samsung Wave review, with our full review and score coming very soon.

Fight. That's what we had to do to get these pictures.

The touch-and-try area at the Samsung Wave launch rather resembled a rugby scrum rather than a tech launch with full 360-degree projection, disco dancers and noodles.

The main presentation was hosted by BBC Formula 1 host Jake Humphrey, but despite his heavily scripted adoration for the handset even he must have wondered whether this was really all Samsung could muster.

For although the handset is superb in terms of usability and the screen is simply stunning, the styling looks - well, just a little bit dull. It's smart in the same way the Nexus One is smart - reasonable looking, but a long way from binding you into any kind of entranced state.

The top...

...and the bottom of the Samsung Wave.

But the Wave (so named because it's based on Bada, the Korean for Ocean) is so much more than its utilitarian look. The hardware is tip-top and it's actually a really very usable smartphone.

Despite our first-look model being populated with the minimum of content - hence we can't show you the cool-looking Ultimate Inbox - we really got the feeling that we could get on with Samsung's first Bada handset rather well.

Hardware-wise, the Wave excels with a 1GHz Samsung ARM-based processor under the hood and 5 Megapixel camera with LED Flash. The 3.3-inch Super-AMOLED touchscreen is simply stunning to look at - so bright - while the touch is really snappy and responsive. Seriously, iPhoners won't be disappointed by the touch experience here, even if it would take a little getting used to.

The handset has Samsung Apps, so all the usual suspects are already pre-loaded. Also, TouchWiz means you can deploy whatever gadgets you want to on up to 10 home screens.

Text input isn't quite as quick as the iPhone from the off, but the experience is rather similar. Note that these aren't our fingers!

In terms of size, the metallic Wave is just slightly longer than the iPhone...

...and around the same thickness. As you can see, our hands-on handset was hard-wired to the Samsung plinth.

Manage home screens by turning the handset onto its side...

...and configure whatever email accounts you choose.

