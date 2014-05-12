Cheap and cheerful Nokia Lumia 630 arriving in Australia this month

Available for just $250 later this month

Microsoft's first smartphone to launch with Windows 8.1, the Nokia Lumia 630, will be landing in Australia this month and it may be very welcome if you're on a budget.

Retailing for just $249 outright, the Lumia 630 packs a surprisingly powerful 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and a 4.5-inch LCD display.

While that won't compete with flagship handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S5 or HTC One M8, at this price it won't have to.

The Lumia 630 also features a 5-megapixel camera that will deliver serviceable if unspectacular snaps, all juiced by its 1830mAh battery.

A splash of colour

Should the mood take you you can add a little vibrancy to the handset's dull matte black polycarbonate body via one of five interchangeable and brightly coloured covers.

The Lumia 630 also features Nokia's SensorCore, which will keep track of your steps and the calories you've burned without draining much power.

The Lumia 630 can be purchased outright from May 27 and if you're comfortable being locked in to a carrier you can grab one from Vodafone for $179 prepaid from June 4.