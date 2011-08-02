Android 2.3 release date: when will you get it?

Android 2.3 has been announced by Google, and now owners of smartphones such as the Nexus One and the HTC Desire are eagerly awaiting the update.

Tthe first phone to go on sale with Android 2.3 is the successor to the Nexus One, the Google Nexus S.

Google Nexus One Android 2.3 update

The Nexus One has already been confirmed as getting the Android 2.3 update in early Q1 2011.

The following announcement over on the official Google Nexus Twitter page confirmed the upgrade: "The Gingerbread OTA for Nexus One will happen in the coming weeks. Just hang tight!"

UPDATE: As of 23 February 2011, the Google Nexus One Android 2.3.3 update is rolling out.

Google Nexus S Android 2.3.3 update

UPDATE: The Nexus S is also getting its update to Android 2.3.3 as of 23 February 2011.

HTC Desire Android 2.3 update



First it was on, then it was off and now it's back on again.

The update is here - check out How to install your HTC Desire to Android 2.3

This update arrived after a bit of a panto - on 14 June 2011, HTC said that it will not be able to offer a Gingerbread update for the HTC Desire. "There isn't enough memory to allow us both to bring Gingerbread and keep the HTC Sense experience on the HTC Desire," HTC said.

But just 24 hours later, on 15 June 2011 HTC changed its mind and said "Contrary to what we said earlier, we are going to bring Gingerbread to HTC Desire." It seems the phone which HTC originally said lacked the memory to run Sense and Gingerbread is suddenly, miraculously capable of doing so.

We'd previously contacted HTC during December 2010 to ask about an HTC Desire update to Android 2.3 (and one for the HTC Desire HD and the HTC Desire Z).

HTC responded on 7 December 2010 to confirm that a number of its phones will be receiving Android 2.3.

"We are excited about the OS update coming for Android, and while HTC will definitely have some phones running this OS, we do not have a specific timeframe for new phones or updates at this time. Please stay tuned for more details," said an HTC spokesperson.

Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.3 update

We also contacted Samsung to ask about the Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.3 update. Samsung replied with the following statement:

"In case a new version of Android operating system is publicly announced and released, Samsung will review the possibility of implementation of such new version to the existing Samsung products with Android operating system ("Update").

"Such a review will be based on various factors including, without limitation, the overall effect of such Update to Samsung products, the system requirements, the structural limitations, and the level of cooperation from the component suppliers and the software licensors.

"If Samsung decides to make the Update available to the users after such consideration, Samsung will use its efforts to develop such Update, which may be released to the users upon successful completion of such development."

In other words: we'll check it out and make a decision then.

UPDATE: As of 16 May 2011, the Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.3 update is being rolled out.

LG Optimus One and Optimus Chic Android 2.3 update

At first it looked like this one wasn't going to happen. In a post on Facebook, LG said: "The Optimus line won't be getting the Gingerbread update because they have a 600MHz processor, and the minimum requirements for Gingerbread require 1 GHz processor. In other words: it's not possible to update the processor, unfortunately."

However, on 10 December, LG changed its mind, saying: "LG will upgrade all Optimus One smartphones currently using the Froyo OS to the next version of the Android OS, Gingerbread. Details of the upgrade schedule will be announced locally in due course."

LG Optimus 2X Android 2.3 release date

The 2X has been officially announced as a UK release, and while it will ship with Android 2.2, the Android 2.3 update will be winging its way to the handset soon.

Stay tuned. We'll bring you more release dates as we get them.