55 million smartphones to ship with Android 'this year'

Google's Android operating system continues its ear-popping rise to superstardom with news that 55 million handsets will ship with the OS in 2010 – up 561 per cent from just a year ago.

This startling statistic comes from a Digitimes report, which noted that Android now holds 13.8 per cent of the phone market – a figure that will rise to 24.5 per cent by the end of the year.

Android share

Android will still have some way to go before it beat Symbian, though, whose market share is predicted to be 35 per cent at the end of 2010.

The Digitimes report echoes a similar one by US analyst's Nielsen, who now puts Android above iPhone in market share.

If both reports are correct, then Symbian will still be market leaders, Android leaps Apple to second place and RIM with its BlackBerry range resides in fourth.

This is obviously disappointing to Apple owners who were sitting pretty in second. But at least another survey puts Apple owners ahead when it comes to the amount of sex they get.

Swings and roundabouts, people. Swings and roundabouts.

Via Android Community