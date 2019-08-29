Oppo Reno 2 family is unveiled – three phones with four cameras each

In April this year, Oppo launched its brand new Reno range of handsets, kicking things off with the eponymous Oppo Reno and then following that up with a more premium Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and a 5G-ready Oppo Reno 5G.

Now – four short months later – the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has released the Oppo Reno 2, the Oppo Reno 2 F and the Oppo Reno 2 Z in India, with other regions potentially to follow.

Earlier in the week, Oppo released some subtle teasers and a full host of specs leaked via the Chinese regulatory board, but now we've got a much more extensive look at the new flagship and its companions.

Like the rest of the range before it, the promotion for the Reno 2 seems to be focusing heavily on its camera prowess, with the three teaser videos released highlighting Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Video and its 20x zoom capabilities.

Those first two modes are somewhat self-explanatory. Like other phone manufacturers, it’s likely that Oppo is using a combination of its multi-camera array and some form of machine learning to both enhance low-light images and to stabilize video recording.

As for the 20x zoom however, this doesn’t appear to use the same periscope lens tricks that the Reno 10x Zoom boasts (which actually sports a 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom). Instead, the Reno 2 has a 2x optical zoom which allows for a 5x “hybrid zoom” and then digitally handles everything past that point.

Flagship details

Design-wise, the Reno 2 borrows much from its predecessor, with a shark-fin pop-up camera section allowing the phone’s face to sport a notch- and bezel-free 6.5-inch AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,080 resolution).

On-board, there’s a 3,915mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD). Powering the whole thing is an unnamed 2.2GHz 8-core processor, although based on rumors it’s likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730.

The aforementioned camera array features no less than four vertically arranged cameras, with sensor resolutions of 48MP, 13MP, 8MP and 2MP, the latter few of which are likely used for some clever depth-sensing tricks.

Little siblings

While the Reno 2 is the flagship out of the trio, the other two feature some compelling similarities. The display, battery, RAM, and storage are the same for the Z and F as it is for the regular Reno 2, but the camera, chassis, and chipset are changed.

At present, it’s unclear which regions outside of India will end up with the Oppo Reno 2, however, based on previous availabilities in the Reno lineup, the Asian market along with the UK and Australia can likely expect this handset to arrive in the coming months as well.