Nvidia hit with potentially major cyberattack

Audio player loading…

Nvidia appears to have been hit with a potential cyber attack this week, which has reportedly "completely compromised" parts of its business, forcing the tech giant to take some services offline.

The report comes from The Telegraph and says that the cyberattack has taken parts of Nvidia's business offline for at least two days, coinciding with the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent cyber warfare operations against Ukraine.

"We are investigating an incident," An Nvidia spokesperson told TechRadar. "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

This story is developing, and has been updated with a statement from Nvidia about the potential breach.